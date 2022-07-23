Severe thunderstorms impacted northern Indiana early this morning. There were several wind damage and large hail reports from the activity. Hamilton County even issued a travel advisory due to all the downed tree branches and power lines across the county.

The first severe thunderstorm warning was issued over White, Cass and Miami counties around 8 AM. The storms raced across our northern fringe counties between 45 and 55 MPH and produced 60+ MPH wind gusts and large hail.

More severe thunderstorm warnings were triggered through 10:30 AM as the line of thunderstorms slid over the northern half of the state.

All the storms at 11:50 AM are below severe weather criteria, but flash flooding remains a concern over Benton, White, and Tippecanoe counties through the early afternoon. The trailing thunderstorms have dumped a few inches of rainfall within those locations.

Most of the rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to exit the area by the early afternoon. The severe thunderstorm watch is scheduled to expire by 2 PM. The FOX59 Weather Team will continue to follow the latest trends and bring updates when needed!