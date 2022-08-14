Scattered showers and thunderstorms moved over central Indiana this Sunday morning. All the thunderstorms stayed below severe weather criteria, but it brought much-needed downpours. More than .80” of rain fell in Lafayette during the predawn hours. Indianapolis received 0.30” from the showers and thunderstorms this morning.

The steady rainfall is going to push east of central Indiana by the late morning hours. Rain chances become isolated by the afternoon and there will be breaks in the clouds! Highs will reach into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A dry pattern is going to set up this week and temperatures will trend below average too! The weather looks ideal for the final week of the Indiana State Fair with highs in the lower 80s and a stretch of sunny days. Near-average highs will return by next weekend.