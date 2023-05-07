It was a dry start to the weekend, but there were mainly cloudy skies throughout the day Saturday for central Indiana. Highs did reach into the mid-70s Saturday afternoon and the weather was ideal for outdoor plans!

Through the overnight, the weather was very active. There were two waves of thunderstorms that impacted the area. The first wave moved into our western counties right before midnight and there were severe thunderstorms warnings issued due to large hail. The line essentially weakened as it moved into east central Indiana.

A secondary line was still showing a bowing feature as it traveled through Illinois and into western Indiana. This too produced severe thunderstorm warnings with a gusty wind, large hail threat. The second wave of activity has been showing signs of weakening as of 5:30 AM.

While the severe weather threat is winding down, there is still going to be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms through mid-morning. Flooding and ponding on roads will be difficult to see early in the morning, so you will want to be cautious if you plan to travel early in the day.

Central Indiana should dry out temporarily midday and afternoon. Partly sunny skies and southerly winds will drive high temperatures near 80° later today. The warmth and humidity will set-up another opportunity for strong to severe thunderstorms late in the evening and overnight Sunday. Gusty winds and hail are the main threats once again.

Storm chances will continue into Monday and early Tuesday morning with the passage of a cold front. The boundary will alleviate the humidity levels and allow temperatures to drop back into the mid-70s.