Prepare for showers and thunderstorms today as a storm system tracks over central Indiana. The warm front is trailing over south-central Indiana at 9 AM and bringing the steadiest rainfall over the southern third of the state. To the north, the shower activity is widely scattered with overcast skies.

Lows this morning only fell to the uppers 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will struggle to rise today because of the additional cloud cover and scattered rainfall from the passing low pressure system. Highs will only reach the upper 70s this afternoon.

More storms will fire up ahead of a cold front this afternoon and early evening hours. A few strong storms may develop, especially the core of the system nearby. Strong, gusty winds will be possible with any storm that forms. Secondary threats include rotating storms and heavy downpours.

Once the cold front passes, the isolated severe weather risk drops, and the winds will shift out of the west-northwest. Wind speeds will pick up too and we may see gusts between 25 to 35 MPH. Temperatures are going to be noticeably cooler on Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s and low down into the 50s early Wednesday morning!