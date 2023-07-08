A complex of thunderstorms moved into central Indiana this Saturday morning. It brought beneficial rainfall to the area, in particular in the northwest quadrant of the state experiencing severe drought conditions. There are weather stations in west-central Indiana that are measuring more than two inches of rain, including Nyesville in Parke County and near Raccoon Lake. The graphic below show some of the highest totals at 9:45 AM. Watch for flooding if you’re traveling on the roads today.

The initial round of thunderstorms not only produced heavy rain, but also gusty winds and frequent lightning. There was even evidence of a shelf cloud ahead of the stronger line of storms over south-central Indiana! When the storm moved into Columbus, there was a measured wind gust at 46 MPH. All the storms have remained below severe weather limits. Once this wave moves out, there will be a lull in activity midday and into the early afternoon. Highs will reach into the upper 70s.

More storms may fire up the southeastern half of the state after 3 PM. There is a low end severe weather threat today, especially with the morning convection stabilizing the atmosphere a bit. Know that any storm that initiates later today may create gusty winds and hail.

Skies become mostly cloudy overnight and eventually turn partly cloudy Sunday. Tomorrow will be the better day of the two this weekend as highs rise back into the lower 80s!