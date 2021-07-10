Stormy through the weekend; potential for flash flooding

We are tracking multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms this weekend. There will be some dry time in the mix today. However, if you have outdoor plans this weekend, you will want to prepare to head indoors to dodge some heavy downpours that set up at times!

More storms are going to fill into the state this afternoon. The activity this morning will likely stay below the severe weather criteria. By the late afternoon and evening, a few strong storms may develop as a warm front lifts north into south-central Indiana. An isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the main concerns today. An isolated tornado is possible over southwest Indiana, which is highlighted under the slight risk zone.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our southwestern counties. It will begin at 2 PM Saturday and is scheduled to expire at 8 AM Sunday. Rainfall rates of 1” to 2” per hour are a possibility over SW Indiana, which could lead to flash flooding and low visibility. More than 2” of rain may fall over southern Indiana by the end of the weekend.

The additional cloud cover today will keep temperatures below the 80° mark this afternoon. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday as a stationary front settles over central Indiana. There will be several storm chances this week. Stay tuned for updates!