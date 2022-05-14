It may be dry and bright this Saturday morning, but storm chances rise again as the day rolls on! Today is the first time Indianapolis will have a serious shot at rainfall in nearly a week. Most of the thunderstorm activity is going to hold off until the afternoon, so there should still be plenty of dry to enjoy outdoors.

Temperatures are going to rebound into the lower to mid-80s today, making it feel summer-like once again. The unseasonably warm air will likely fuel the thunderstorm activity during peak heating today. This means an isolated strong storm may fire-up and produce gusty winds and tropical downpours.

The scattered thunderstorm activity will wind down once we lose the heat of the day. After midnight, skies will turn partly cloudy with lows dropping into the lower 60s.

Tomorrow poses a more favorable threat for central Indiana because of an approaching cold front. Much of central Indiana is under a slight risk. The thunderstorms tomorrow will strengthen as it enters the warm, more humid atmosphere in central Indiana. Storms may produce damaging winds and large hail. Rotating thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Once the system passes over the area, temperatures will trend cooler with highs in the 70s early next week.