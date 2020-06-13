Stray showers possible early in the day; cooler weather for the weekend

Widely scattered showers are possible early in the day as a cold front sags south over central Indiana. The boundary is bringing additional cloud cover and the limited rain chance through midday. However, many around the state will stay dry with skies turning partly sunny by the afternoon. Highs today will climb into the mid to upper 70s, which will be the first day Indy has had a below average high since June 1.

The weather will be pleasant and comfortable through the weekend! You will have an opportunity to visit local and state parks both days. Those sensitive to tree pollen and mold will want to beware this afternoon. Pollen counts will remain high today with grass pollen falling in the moderate category during the afternoon hours.

Recent forecast models are showing a wave of light rain passing over Illinois tonight. Once again, many locations will remain dry tonight. But some counties west and southwest of Indianapolis could see a couple stray showers early Sunday morning. Expect another mainly dry day tomorrow as highs rebound into the upper 70s.

A sunny stretch of weather is on the way for central Indiana and temperatures are going to quickly rise this week! Highs will jump back up near the 90° mark by Wednesday with the humidity climbing late in the week. You will need water your plants in the days ahead because rain and storm chances will stay low until next Friday!