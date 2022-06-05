INDIANAPOLIS – A beautiful sunny sky and the feel of warm & dry air has been the story in our weather since Friday. This comes as high pressure remains nearby and a sunny sky remains dominant. As high pressure exits to our east, a chance for rain will increase as we begin the work week.

Storms impact your Monday

Monday morning will feature an extension of this superb weather. Temps will begin the day in the low 60s with a mostly clear sky. The morning will remain nice with temperatures hitting upper 70s by the lunch hour and low 80s in the afternoon. Clouds will then begin to increase in the early afternoon though with storms arriving between 2-4pm. These storms will be clustered in nature and a couple may become severe while the sun is still out. It may take a few hours after sunset for storms to wane, but at this point heavy rain will be the only concern.

Seasonable summer week ahead

Gradual clearing will begin through Tuesday, though clouds certainly look like they’ll have a hold on our morning weather. Temperatures will be cooler with a northwesterly flow, though late day sun should still help us get into or near the upper 70s. The rest of the week will remain quite seasonable with highs around 80 degrees. Southerly flow will return on Wednesday, but so will afternoon rain chances. Thursday appears to be the nicest day ahead with an afternoon mix of sun & clouds and dry air hanging around.