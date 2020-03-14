Streak of sunny Saturday’s ends with snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have had a great stretch of Saturdays in central Indiana - the past four have been fantastic but that streak ends as rain and snow arrive early.

RAIN AND SNOW

We haven't had much snow all season, 15" total and there hasn't been a measurable snow in Indianapolis since February 28th, that changes tomorrow. A combination of rain and wet snow are to arrive early and increase into the afternoon and evening hours.

We could have a slushy, wet accumulation of snow as upper-level energy aids in turning the rain/snow mix over to a period of moderate snowfall early afternoon. The process known as evaporative cooling is one of Mother Nature's tricks getting snow to fall and stick when air temperatures are above freezing. A pocket of dry air will erode as precipitation at high altitudes falls into it and eventually cools making it heavy and dense and priming the atmosphere for snow to reach the ground. This process can be tricky and often hard to detect exactly where the favored snow band will develop but it is much clearer tonight that the snow Saturday could accumulate for a time.

At this time, the snow and rain combination will start mid morning rather lightly and increase into the early afternoon. As upper level energy approaches ( 2 pm to 5 pm) a period of wet, moderate snow will fall. Accumulating snow mainly on grassy areas and slushy accumulation possible on some roads is possible into the evening. A band of 1" snowfall and possibly locally higher, is possible through central Indiana. Snow will then mix to light rain and diminish later into the evening. I'm posting below the probability of 1" snowfall from a suite of machine forecasts, along with our forecast snowfall potential map, plus the latest in house RPM model. Side note, should we receive .3" of snowfall Saturday, this will mark the 4th March in the past 7, that March produces more snow than the previous January!

Also, the peak of the snow/rain will be early to mid afternoon at nearly 60% areal coverage. Better weather is expected Sunday as sunshine returns and temperatures return to mid/upper 40s.

NEW from the RPM model snowfall potential ending Saturday evening.