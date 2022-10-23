Feeling More Summer-like

If you love the weather that we had on Saturday, then today’s weather is going to be a treat! On Saturday, the temperatures in Indianapolis climbed to 78-degrees. Central Indiana will see a mix of sun and clouds this morning with skies becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs today will rebound near the 80-degrees.

It will feel more summer-like today, especially with the strong southerly breeze! The weather this evening will remain warm as temperatures fall back into the lower 70s.

Dry Pattern Comes to an End

The stretch of 70s will continue through Monday, but the pattern shifts by Tuesday. A storm complex is going to slide over the Ohio Valley and bring our next much-needed opportunity for rain. The additional clouds and showers will keep temperatures into the upper 60s on Tuesday. Up to an inch of rain is possible.

More Seasonal End to the Week

Cooler flow arrives at the end of the week. Temperatures will be more seasonal with highs back in the lower 60s.