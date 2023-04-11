It is going to be another pleasant day weather-wise for central Indiana! High pressure over the Ohio and Tennessee valleys will keep rain chances away and skies mostly sunny for another day.

Temperatures have dropped into the mid to upper 40s, making for a cool start. Long sleeves may be needed early in the day, but you will be able to ditch the jacket for the afternoon as highs climb into the lower 70s!

The dry weather pattern continues into Wednesday with even warmer temperatures for the afternoon. Southerly winds will also ramp up tomorrow with gusts potentially up to 35 MPH. The National Weather Service has our northern counties and the northern third of the state highlighted under a fire risk on Wednesday due to dry conditions, low humidity levels, and the strong winds. This means any fires that form may quickly spread. It is advised to avoid any open burning throughout the day Wednesday.

The quiet pattern will hold for the next few days with the area of high pressure dominating the region. The Indianapolis Indians have a stretch of home games this week and the weather looks ideal most days! However, changes arrive late in the week with a storm system projecting to track across the Great Lakes.

Spotty shower chances return on Friday with the rainfall coverage increasing by Saturday ahead of a cold front. Sunday will be noticeably cooler with shower chances early in the day.