Stretch of 80s rolls on; tracking midweek storm chances

On Saturday, the city climbed to 84°, which made it the warmest of the year to-date! We are tracking the warmest weekend in the area since late August, which means you will want to prepare for another unseasonably warm day ahead! It may be mild this morning, but temperatures will quickly rise into the 80s midday and peak near 85° in Indianapolis this afternoon.

With high pressure over the Ohio Valley, rain chances will be slim to none for today. A sprinkle or two may show up at times as cloud cover, more humid air settles into central Indiana. Skies will turn partly sunny with westerly winds from 10 to 15 MPH. The UV Index will be at 9 around solar noon, which means sunburn may occur around 15 minutes if you’re not wearing any sunblock!

We will open the workweek with a mix of sun and clouds. Monday looks to be the warmest of the week with the latest forecast model trends. The weather pattern turns more active by Tuesday night as rain chances rise for the state. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday through Carb Day. Highs will also turn more seasonable by next weekend.