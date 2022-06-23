The stretch of 90° heat ends today with a northerly breeze bringing down temperatures and humidity levels. It is a comfortable morning with 60s and mostly clear skies. The morning and evening commutes look good weather-wise with full sunshine expected throughout the day. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s.

A few locations southeast of Indianapolis had severe storms and downpours develop along a weak cold front. Areas near Bedford, Rushville and Seymour were fortunate enough to receive some rainfall. However, much of the area did not see any rain, including Indianapolis.

A flash drought is likely to form due to the lack of rainfall this month. Indianapolis has not measured any rain in the past 10 days! Totals are running nearly 2.50” below average to-date for the city. Rain chances will hold off until the weekend.

Highs in the 80s are expected through the weekend along with dry weather. Changes will arrive Saturday night and into Sunday as another cold front travels over the Midwest. The boundary is going to bring our next opportunity for rainfall. Early projections show rainfall totals staying below 0.5”.