Stretch of 90s headed to central Indiana

Showers and thunderstorms traveled over central Indiana last night ahead of a cold front. The heaviest rain fell in Parke, Vigo and Clay counties based on radar estimates. Terre Haute received nearly two inches of rain since midnight! One Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Warren County last night.

The showers have pushed south of the area this morning, and there are only a few breaks in the clouds approaching 10 a.m. Cloud cover will decrease today with skies turning partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs are expected to climb near 90° during peak heating. A spotty thunderstorm is still possible over southern Indiana later today.

Dew points will stay in the lower 70s through midday, which means it will feel uncomfortable outside for much of the day. However, a wind shift out of the northwest will help dew points pull back into the lower 60s this evening and tonight. It will feel less humid overnight as lows fall into the mid-60s.

Indianapolis will have several chances to hit the 90° this week as a hot and humid pattern sets ups over the Midwest. The city has not hit 90° since June 29! We will also see a break from rainfall until Thursday when another storm system arrives. A stronger cold front will bring scattered showers and storms and near-average highs by the weekend.