Stripe of snow south overnight, skies brighten in the coming days

SNOWY WEEKEND

Was that the most convenient snow ever? On again/off again snowfall through the weekend amounted to nearly 3″ officially in Indianapolis, more than half the seasonal total and you probably never had to shovel. The upper-low is moving on late Monday and the snow that came along with it is departing. Sunshine started to break through late day – a real rarity this month.

Sunshine has been on hiatus this January, as we drag on as the cloudiest January here since 2005. To-date we’ve only had 12% possible sunshine, what a dreary month – 40% is normal.

Brighter days are coming with more sunshine expected this week. Cloud cover will lower to under 40% Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

LIGHT SNOW OVERNIGHT

While clearing will get underway tonight for most, a stripe of light snow is expected to run through far, south-central Indiana overnight. A fast moving, clipper low will track south of the state but bring a few hours of snowfall with it. A winter weather advisory has been issued for several counties well south of Indianapolis. While amounts will likely be light, some one-inch totals, there will be slick conditions well before sunrise Tuesday.

With the exception of the light snow overnight, there really isn’t much going forward for the rest of the week. A few flurries and perhaps snow showers slip in later Tuesday night then again Sunday. To-date we have had 5.4″ of snow this season, 7.5″ below normal