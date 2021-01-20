Storm-free and sunny to end the work week, gusty winds blow again overnight

BRIGHTS SKIES

It was only the 5th time all month that the afternoon sky was this clear in central Indiana. The month has been dreary with only 15% possible sunshine though the 20th of January. While it has been the cloudiest January since 2005, we are working on brighter days. Each of the next three afternoons will feature sunshine but with varying amounts of clouds cover. Bottom line is that we will see sun each afternoon until Sunday.

QUICK TEMPERATURE TURNS

The trade-off for those sunny skies was a bit of a chill in the air but as quickly as we cooled off behind a passing cold front, the temperatures are set to rebound. Gusty winds accompanied the late night cold front and renewed wind gusts to near 40 mph after midnight are possible tonight as a warm front sweeps the state. The wind-chill has a bite this evening and will overnight however, actual air temperatures will remain fairly steady through the night.

Thursday will feature another front, a cold front arriving in the afternoon hours. We will temporarily jump into the 40s before a stronger push of chilly air arrive after the front has passed. Sunshine will once again be in abundance but more clouds will spill in late day as the colder air spreads south.

COLDEST OF 2021

It is incredible to look at our season thus far and discover that there have only been a total of four nights below 20-degrees. This is the fewest amount is a cold season in 89 years. We look to add our fifth Saturday morning with a forecast low of 15-degrees. This will be the coldest morning of 2021 and the coldest since December 26th (14°).