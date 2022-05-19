Gusty/active storms are northeast bound shortly after 4:30pm in southwest Indiana.

These storms, scanned by radar to 40 to 50,000 feet, will move into an unstable environment over the next few hours and maintain their strength. While a portion of southern Indiana is under a SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH until 8pm, a few strong storms could reach the I-70 corridor by 6:30 pm. These storms may impact the city of Indianapolis as well.

An approaching warm front and a few embedded, small-scale low pressure systems are behind the storms and new or secondary cluster of storms is possible later tonight and reach peak coverage around 1am. We are monitoring trends of both batches and will keep you up to-date on air through 7pm.