Strong and severe storms possible tonight

What a fantastic start to the weekend. We hit the warmest temperatures of the year, so far, on Saturday afternoon. Indianapolis reached 74°, which is the warmest its been since November 10th of last year, and the average high temperature of May 19th.

A cold front moving our way will sweep the warmth away and bring us the chance for strong to severe storms tonight. Most of the evening will be pleasant and there’s still time to get out and enjoy the warmth. A few heavy downpours and thunderstorms have developed over our far northwestern counties this evening. These are non-severe but have had the potential to produce gusty winds and small hail. As the front draws closer, more rain and storms will move into our western counties later tonight, mainly after 9 PM.

A Severe T-storm Watch in Illinois has been extended farther east to the Indiana/Illinois border. This watch continues until 9 CDT. Storms producing wind gusts above 60 mph and hail ~1″ have been moving through Illinois this evening and are part of the line of storms headed our way.

The main threats with storms that develop in central Indiana tonight are damaging winds and large hail. The threat for isolated tornadoes is very low but also exists. This is a good time to download our WXAuthority App to have a way to get alerts should severe weather occur. Severe storm potential will be greatest across the area shaded in yellow where the Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a “Slight Risk” for severe wather.

This line of storms will slowly move through the state overnight. While it will be entering less-favorable air for severe storms as it moves east, we still can’t rule out a couple severe storms through early Sunday morning.

We dry our Sunday morning and finish off the weekend windy and much cooler. Winds will gusts near 30 mph at times while afternoon temperatures will struggle to rise much over 50°.