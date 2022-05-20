Rain and storms are heading east and dry weather is now returning to the state. Your Friday will bring plenty of warmth and wind!

Out-the-door this morning, expect mostly cloudy skies, while temperatures hover in the middle 60s. As the clouds thin and winds increase, temperatures will jump through the afternoon, while highs reach the upper 80s. The record high today is 90° setback in 1977, due to added clouds and stronger winds…I don’t think we get there today.

Speaking of winds, gusts will be quite strong this afternoon, up to 40+ mph and a wind advisory could be issued later this morning.

Expect a nice but muggy evening before a few storms arrive overnight across the state. Mugginess will hold with temperatures only dropping into the upper 60s.

Saturday will bring a slight threat of storms, as indicators show plenty of dry time enjoyed in between the shower chances. Due to the dry hours, temperatures should warm again into the 80s. The cold front will not likely arrive until late Saturday and into Sunday morning, which will bring a steadier band of rainfall.

Pole Day (Sunday) will start wet with lingering showers early before drying out before noon in downtown and out at the track. Behind the front, cooler air will arrive, bringing a slow clearing to the skies and a drop in humidity.