INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. There were a few scattered showers but those have moved out leaving behind more sunshine! The showers moved in with a cold front which will keep us cooler than yesterday but still above average for this time of year. Warmer temperatures and gusty winds are on the way for the next two days before a colder airmass moves in to wrap up the workweek.

Breezy, sunny Tuesday

For the rest of your Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s, chilly with a northwesterly wind at 10-20 mph. You can also expect a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s with increasing clouds ahead of our next rain chances.

Strong winter storm moving across the country, rain for Indy

A storm system will be moving across the lower 48, bringing heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions to the upper midwest. Indy will be on the warmer side of this system. Heavy rain and warm temperatures will be likely. Gusty winds is also likely Wednesday into Thursday. By the time all is said and done, .5″-1.5″ of rainfall will have fallen. Winds will be out of the southwest 20-30 mph. Winds will help push temperatures to near 70°! Expect showers into Wednesday night.

Staying mild into Thursday

Showers will move out Thursday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s before tumbling during the afternoon. Winds will still be breezy throughout the day. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 20s!

Colder air for Friday, mild weekend ahead

Colder air stick around Friday with highs in the upper 30s. We are back in the upper 40s and lower 50s by this weekend.