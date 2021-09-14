Strong storms expected this evening ahead of a cool down

Relief in our hot stretch of weather is coming soon as a cold front progresses into the state tonight. This will come with a price however, as widespread thunderstorm activity comes this evening along with a severe threat in the northern part of the state. As a result, the NWS has issued a severe thunderstorm watch through 11PM across Northern Indiana.

Storms will continue to increase in coverage until an hour or two after dark. By this point, a broken line of storms is expected to be travelling through Central Indiana with an isolated severe storm to the north. Gusty wind, heavy rain, and lightning is to be expected. Storms will continue to weak and move southeast as we head later into the night. Our wind will shift direction from SW to NW as the front passes overhead.

Wednesday will greet us with a mostly cloudy sky without a significant change in temperature. In fact, it will be 5-10 degrees above average with lows in the mid 60s. A few showers or storms may linger across Southern Indiana in the early morning, but the day will be dry for the vast majority of us. The lack of rain does not mean it will be sunny however, at least not in the beginning. Clouds will keep ahold on Central Indiana until the early to mid afternoon, but it may turn out to be a beautiful final third of the day. Between the clouds and northwest wind, it will remain much closer to average with a high temperature in the upper 70’s. It will also feel much drier during the day too.

Wednesday will not be representative of the remainder of the week however as summer heat is quick to return. Southerly flow will pick right back up again on Thursday and carry highs into the 80’s. This will be persistent as the upper levels of the atmosphere warm further into the weekend too. By Friday, highs should reach the mid 80’s and continue to rise through the weekend.