INDIANAPOLIS – A round of storms is currently ongoing though Indiana with the strongest storms to the immediate south of Indianapolis. A few severe storm warnings have been issued already with the potential for severe weather expected to linger into the evening.

Severe storms earlier today

A round of severe thunderstorms impacted the state this afternoon in areas primarily south of Indianapolis. Tornado warnings were issued for storms impacting Shelby & Rush Counties, along with areas in the vicinity of Liberty, IN to the east. Reports so far today have revealed scattered wind damage across Southern & Central Indiana with estimated gusts up to 75mph. There has been no confirmation on whether or not a tornado has occurred.

Second round of storms this evening

A second round of storms is expected to impact most of the state this evening. Severe weather is unlikely within this round, but gusty wind and small hail is still a potential hazard. Storms will be widespread with localized flooding and frequent lightning accompanying wind & hail as threats. Timing will be from 7:00pm until early Sunday morning. However, these storms will weaken over time, eventually raining themselves out entirely before sunrise.

After today our weather will quiet down and cool off. Sunday will feel much more refreshing with temps actually falling below normal for the next several days.