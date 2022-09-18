Weak Shower Chance Today

Skies are mostly clear for much of central Indiana this Sunday morning with mild lows in the lower 60s. Cloud cover is going to build into the area this morning due to a weakening storm complex. Most of the showers will dissipate before crossing over our western border. However, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Highs will rise into the mid-80s this afternoon.

Stormy for the Colts’ Game!

The weather is going to be much more active for the Colts in Jacksonville, Florida. A nearby storm system will keeps scattered showers and thunderstorms around throughout the day. Highs will reach into the lower 80s by kick-off. Skies will stay mostly cloudy between the waves of activity in northeast Florida.

Severe Storms Possible Overnight

There is a threat for strong to severe overnight for central Indiana. Severe storms will initiate in eastern Iowa, then travel over central Illinois and eventually cross over into Indiana. Southeast Iowa and west-central Illinois will likely see the strongest storms this evening and tonight.

Forecast models have the storms weakening after sunset, but they could still pack-a-punch moving into our area after 11 PM. The western half of the state is highlighted under a slight risk zone. The primary threat will be damaging winds. Some storms may produce large hail and may potentially rotate.

Most of the showers and storms will move out of the area Monday afternoon. Skies are expected to brighten late in the day as highs rise back into the lower 80s.

Heating Up to the 90s

Another ridge is going to set over the eastern half of the United States after this storm system moves away from the Midwest. Temperatures will sharply increase back near 90° on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A Cooler Start to Fall

Another cold front is going to travel over the state Wednesday night and into Thursday. The winds will shift out of the west-northwest and make temperatures drop back into the 70s.

We officially start fall Thursday at 9:04 PM, making Friday the first full day of the season. The weather looks pleasant next Friday with cooler-than-normal highs in the lower 70s and sunshine!