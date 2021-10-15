Strong storms possible this evening; seasonal weekend ahead

Heavy rain and thunderstorms traveled over central Indiana last night! Nearly an inch of rain has fallen in a few locations, including Muncie and Bloomington since midnight. There will be more showers and storms around for today as a cold front slowly tracks east over the area.

Clouds will break midday, especially in our southeastern zone early in the afternoon. This will allow for more instability ahead of the thunderstorm activity this evening. Locations east/southeast are highlighted under a slight risk for severe weather. Some storms may turn strong and potentially severe. The primary threat will be gusty winds. A couple rotating thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

Find ways to stay weather aware this evening. It will be a damp night for high school football games. A few showers will be possible overnight as the system exits. The wind is going to shift out of the northwest tonight, and it will begin to channel into the cooler air to central Indiana.

More seasonal weather arrives for the weekend! Skies will brighten on Saturday as higher pressure builds into the Ohio Valley. Highs both days are going to rise into the lower 60s!