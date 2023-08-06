The weather was quite active over parts of the state on Saturday, which included tornado watches and warnings being issued. The thunderstorms also brought significant rainfall for our northern counties! Marion and Rensselaer received more than three inches of rain within the last 24 hours! The Purdue Airport measured 2.25″ and more than two inches reported in Frankfort.

It is a dreary morning with patchy drizzle/light rain, along with overcast skies. The cloud cover is going to be a large factor in how much temperatures rise today. During the morning, skies will remain overcast, and we will keep a chance for light drizzle through midday.

Clouds will linger over northern Indiana for much of the day, and it will prevent temperatures from rising into the 80s this afternoon. However, cloud cover is expected to break apart much more over the southern half of the state, which will drive temperatures up into the lower to mid-80s! So, if you see more sunshine, it is going to be considerably warmer versus the areas with lingering clouds.

This set-up is also going to impact which areas have a higher risk of seeing severe thunderstorms tonight. The sunshine and warmer weather will keep storms on the stronger side compared to the more stable atmosphere to the north. There is a slight risk zone highlighted over the southern half of the state. The main threats tonight include damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain.

Prepare for the potential of severe weather between 9 PM and 2 AM, especially locations southwest of downtown Indianapolis. Heavy rain is also expected through the overnight, which brings up a concern for flooding. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact central Indiana on Monday. Storms should remain below severe weather criteria tomorrow. It is going to be a cooler day with highs in the upper 70s.