INDIANAPOLIS – Strong storms are ongoing across Central Indiana this evening ahead of a cold front. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until midnight outlining this threat. Damaging wind is the primary concern as these storms roll through.

As of 7:00PM we are monitoring a broken line of storms extending from Hamilton to Greene County. The majority of these storms are sub-severe, but a couple have a history of damaging wind gusts and even a couple funnel clouds have been reported.

Storms will continue to move southeast through the evening and a second round of development will remain possible as we head into the overnight hours.

After today’s more active weather, stable and more comfortable air will return to the state and set us up for a nice day of weather on Monday!