INDIANAPOLIS – Showers and storms are currently present across Northwest Indiana and extend through Illinois. Very little severe activity has occurred thus far, but the potential for severe weather to occur will remain through about 9-10pm this evening. Damaging wind gusts are the primary hazard though an isolated tornado remains possible too. We’ll be monitoring this threat all evening…

A new week of work and weather

Monday marks the beginning of a new work week and also the beginning of a new brand of weather. We will wake up to showers still in the area, but they should exit before the end of the morning. Clouds on the other hand will stick around through most of the afternoon with no more than partial clearing before sunset. Wind will change direction to northwest and will work to keep high temps in the low 60s during the day as well. A chilly night will follow as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Plenty of sun, but lacking warmth

The sun will be back out on Tuesday, but it will feel more like late March. High temps will remain in the mid 50s as a trough of cooler air aloft engulfs us in an unseasonably cold air mass. It may be breezy at times during the day. A large area of high pressure will occupy the region on Wednesday and Thursday. This will keep the sun out, but it will also keep temperatures lower. Highs on Wednesday will remain in the mid to upper 50s, though Thursday may be a few degrees warmer. Despite the relatively cool weather, these will still be nice days to be outdoors and the wind will remain light as well.