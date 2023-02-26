INDIANAPOLIS – A system bringing severe to parts of the Southern Plains on Sunday will move into our region, posing a severe weather threat on Monday.

Monday’s severe weather setup

A potent wave of energy will be progressing eastward through the Plains through midnight and will be arriving in Indiana during the morning. At the same time, severe storms will be slowly weakening as they move in our direction with a round of showers developing ahead of them.

Those showers will move in during the early morning, you may even hear a rumble of thunder. Luckily, these will not pose a severe threat. There may be a break after the initial round of rain moves through and temps will rise into the low 60s during this break. Along with ample moisture, this warm up will provide just enough energy for our second round of storms to remain strong and tap into a powerful jet of air around 3000ft above the surface. This will lead to a conditional severe weather threat by the mid morning.

Midday storm threat

The primary threat with any storms on Monday will be damaging wind gusts and weak tornadoes. Storms will attempt to pull wind from the aforementioned jet down to the surface and this may lead to isolated severe wind gusts. Along with straight-line wind, a few brief circulations may be embedded in what will be a line of storms. This line will rush across the state from west to east, exiting the state in the early afternoon.

The majority of the state will experience at least some storm activity, and while severe weather is anticipated, it will remain isolated. Still, you should remain weather-aware through the midday.