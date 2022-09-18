INDIANAPOLIS – Summer-like weather has overtaken the state of Indiana this past week, but with the warmth comes a heighted chance for strong storms. We’ll get to enjoy a comfortable early Sunday evening, but the threat will puck up as we head overnight and into Monday morning.

Overnight severe weather threat

Severe storms will initiate over Southeastern Iowa this evening and begin to migrate east after dark. As storms approach Indiana they will slowly weaken and build into a line segment. That being said, enough instability is present that isolated severe storms may exist within the line as it moves into and through Indiana. The primary threat is damaging wind, though a brief tornado or two is possible. Large hail can’t be ruled out, but appears unlikely, particularly to the east.

Best estimated on timing place the line of storms (SW-NE oriented) in Northwestern Indiana between 11pm-1am. The segment will move southeast across the state, eventually exiting between Cincinnati & Louisville between 5am-8am. The threat will slowly diminish as storms progress, but isolated severe weather remains possible across the state.

A hot & cold week ahead

After storms exit on Monday, it will be quite the rollercoaster week of weather! Temperatures will return to the 80s with partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. We will continue to warm into Tuesday & Wednesday with highs near or slightly above 90 degrees!

Our next chance for stormy weather will come Wednesday night however, and this will make for a quick end to this summer-like stretch. High temperatures will return to the upper 60s & low 70s with the city’s first chance to reach the upper 40s this season on Friday morning.