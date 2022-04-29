INDIANAPOLIS – Friday brings spotty rain showers with seasonal conditions in the afternoon. We are getting ready for heavy showers and strong thunderstorms headed to Indiana Saturday.

Brief, light rain tonight

We had a few spotty showers early in the day Friday. By around 7pm a thin line of light rain showers will re-enter the state. A rumble of thunder is possible as a few embedded downpours drift through as well. Showers will exit again by Saturday morning.

Saturday’s severe weather setup

The entire state of Indiana is under at least a marginal severe weather risk Saturday evening. We start the day out with a few spotty showers before 9am Sunshine breaks through by 2pm. in the afternoon that will help to energize thunderstorms for later in the evening.





After 7pm is when we expect stronger storms to increase with severe potential. The biggest threat will be damaging winds. Radar by 9pm is expected to be very active. Downpours and lighting will be an additional concern with these storms.





Severe weather threat diminishes by Sunday morning

We will be here outside of regular show hours analyzing radar, and updating our channels with the storm information you need to know–if storms continue to stay strong overnight. We expect things to start drying out ahead of Sunday morning however. The back half of the weekend will feature plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures in wake of the storms and a cold front. Lingering clouds will begin to break down by 9am.

Looking ahead

The rest of this week will remain on the mild side with a few chances for showers or storms in the mix too. It will be great overall for outdoor plans, but be sure to check back with us on days where the weather appears more active.