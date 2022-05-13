INDIANAPOLIS – After a dry, sunny, and HOT stretch of weather across central Indiana, a cold front moves through this weekend and changes everything. Storms are in the forecast for Saturday afternoon and late Sunday.

Saturday storms

The sky will be dry to start of Saturday. Then in the late afternoon to early evening hours, we will see storm chances increase. By 3 p.m. Saturday, storms are expected in the heart of central Indiana. By 6 p.m. the rain activity increases. We could see brief 60 mph wind gusts out of these storms. Then it becomes dry once again Saturday night closer to midnight.

Satellite/radar noon Saturday

Satellite/radar 3 p.m. Saturday

Satellite/radar 6 p.m. Saturday

Satellite/radar 10 p.m. Saturday

Join the weather conversation on Twitter!

☀️Gorgeous evening ahead! Sunset is at 8:50 — stays dry with MILD temps!



We were close to record high temperatures once again today in the mid 80s. The biggest difference maker in our weather has been the more modest dew points. Makes it a bit more comfy! #INwx pic.twitter.com/E5cldOdH68 — Alyssa Andrews (@AlyssaAndrewsWX) May 13, 2022

Dry and sunny start to Sunday

The first part of Sunday will be dry and pleasant. Partly cloudy skies start to build in my 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Satellite/radar noon Sunday

Satellite/radar 3 p.m. Sunday

Sunday night storms

Sunday evening rain becomes more widespread and storm chances pick back up. Before 8 p.m. Sunday, we could see a bit of thunderstorm activity. The storms start to spread out and intensify after sunset into the overnight hours of early Monday morning. We begin to dry out after 7 a.m. Sunday. Click through the slideshow below for rain and storm timing!

Indianapolis 7-day forecast