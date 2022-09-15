Sunshine was plentiful again Thursday and this was one of the brightest days of the year. Afternoon temperatures have begun to climb and late season heat is on the horizon.

It’s the midway point of September and meteorological fall. Since September 1st, over 70% of the full days have averaged above normal. This is the 5th STRAIGHT ABOVE NORMAL to-date and there is no let-up in sight.

COOL MORNING again early Thursday. Outlying area lows returned to the lower 50s or at early October levels. Coolest 50° Crawfordsville. A slow and steady warming trend is underway but we will still enjoy some very comfortable mornings even through the weekend. Friday will open in the low/middle 50s but with added humidity starting early next week, it gets warm and sticky.

TODAY marks the date of the LATEST 100° high temperature recorded in Indianapolis. 100° high on September 15th, 1939. Worth noting, (We have not hit the century mark officially in Indy since the summer of 2012. Reached 99° this past July 5th).

Nearly a flawless sky today (Thursday) but not quite deemed 100% sunny. Only four days this entire year have reached that status. The last, July 21st.

Thursday’s sky was the third nearly 100% sunny day of the month but worth noting, the haze – that’s WILDFIRE SMOKE aloft again overhead. That leads to a fiery sunrise and sunset. It was on display early this morning as we captured this sunrise from our camera from Victory Field. Look for the colorful sunset this evening.

THE FORECAST

A streak of sunny days are expected through the weekend with a steady rise in afternoon temperatures. Weekend highs could near 90-degrees. Even hotter weather is expected next week along with rising humidity. There are some hints of a potential storm cluster or complex early Monday ahead of some real late season heat and humidity, we are monitoring that trend. Still on track is several days that could reach and exceed 90-dedgrees and potentially nearing RECORD WARM levels Tuesday and Wednesday – the final two days of summer. At this distance, a strong but somewhat dry front will pass on Thursday bringing a sharp, possibly brief cool off.