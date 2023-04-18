Temperatures early Tuesday fell below freezing in Indianapolis for the first time this April and since late March. A warm front is on the way.

FIRST FREEZE IN WEEKS

The chill early morning included many locations well below freezing and even at hard freeze levels for the first time since late March. Tuesday’s early morning low in Indianapolis was the first freeze of the month and the coldest morning since March 30th. On average, April will produce four days with lows at or below freezing. From this date going forward, a freeze is still possible but rather rare. We average only ONE night at or below freezing. The latest last freeze on record in May 27th, 1961.

Skies will be clear enough to afford quick cooling overnight and the potential for frost again in many outlying areas. A frost advisory is in effect again late tonight and early Wednesday for portions of central and eastern Indiana.

The sunny skies overhead Tuesday made this among the sunniest days of the year. Tuesday’s nearly 100% sunny skies tied with February 11th, 12th and April 11th as ‘sunniest’ of the year.

TEMPERATURES SURGE

With the exception of the past few days running chilly, this April has been very mild with eight days topping 70-degrees and three days at 80°. With a warm front lifting north Wednesday, a stiff south breeze will elevate temperatures quickly and return to nearly 80-degrees the next two afternoons.

Rain chances are minimal here until cold front arrives Friday. The weekend will take a chilly turn with afternoon highs failing to reach 50°. Rain, heaviest early Saturday could even mix in some wet snow before easing into the afternoon.