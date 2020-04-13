Strong winds blow as chillier air settles back in

A wind advisory is now in effect and will go through 8 p.m. this evening. Morning showers will give way to sunshine this afternoon, as cooler, drier air works in. As far as the winds, gusts will be the strongest through early afternoon and this could create some issues across the state. Some tree limbs could be knocked down, scattered power outages and some difficulty driving northbound and southbound. Winds will settle after sunset, and temperatures will cool to near freezing by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a dry day, but cooler air will hold for the next several days! Some rain chances return on Wednesday, along with some wet snowflakes at times. A sign that below seasonal averages are back and will linger through the workweek!

A slight moderation in temperatures returns for the weekend with 60’s possible by Sunday! Bottom-line a cool week ahead with a few shower chances in between but no severe weather across the state!