Strong winds possible Saturday; shower chances Sunday evening

It was a frosty start to the weekend across central Indiana. Temperatures this Saturday morning have dipped down into the lower to mid-30s. The mostly clear sky and light winds are contributing to the formation on frost. The Frost Advisory expired at 9 AM, along with the Freeze Warning in east-central Indiana. Temperatures will quickly recover with the help from sunshine this morning and the strong southerly winds that are expected later today. Highs will reach into the lower 60s.

Wind speeds are going to rise this midday and afternoon with gusts up to 40 MPH! The combination of the recent dry spell, strong winds and low humidity levels this afternoon with create dangerous conditions for outdoor burning. Any fire that forms could quickly spread. As a result, Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the majority of central Indiana from 11 AM through 8 PM.

More clouds will build into the area tonight and skies will turn mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will not fall as much as the previous two mornings. We will begin Sunday with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

There should be several dry hours before widely scattered showers arrive Sunday evening. The Colts have a home game against the Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow. At kick-off, temperatures will be in the lower 60s and skies will become mainly cloudy. Isolated showers will be possible by the end of the game. Highs are going to be seasonal on Sunday and will reach into the mid-60s.