Rather cloudy skies today, a few sprinkles, and a stronger wind flow will get underway this afternoon to round out your workweek. Limited sunshine will sneak in, at times, but overcast skies will likely win out. Plenty of dry time is expected through the afternoon and early evening too, so keep your plans outside, as mild weather holds through midnight.

The wind will be the bigger story later today, especially for the late afternoon and into the overnight. A Wind Advisory starts at 3 p.m. today and will take us into the very early hours of Saturday. Gusts could reach up to 50 mph in spots highlighted in the map above. Temperatures will jump through the afternoon and evening hours, as highs reach the middle to lower 50s around 11 p.m.

The passage of a cold front overnight will provide scattered showers through sunrise statewide. Behind the front temperatures will tumble, creating a colder day on Saturday. The high tomorrow will likely occur before 5 a.m., as most of your Saturday will have temperatures holding in the 30s. Bright sunshine returns under clearing skies. Those clear skies will bring a colder Saturday night for many heading to the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.

More cold weather for Sunday but bright before showers and clouds return Monday afternoon and off and on through Thursday.