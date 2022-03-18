We’ve seen strong thunderstorms sweep across Indiana this Friday. This includes a cluster near Linton, producing 40+ mph wind gusts, and pea sized hail.

A few stronger storms for southern Indiana have the potential to produce severe hail tonight.





As temperatures continue to drop, a flurry late Saturday can’t be ruled out. However, the main precipitation Saturday will be lingering scattered showers from today’s system.

We’ll have a nice wrap up to the weekend! Sunshine returns with temperatures popping back up into the 60s.