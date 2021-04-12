Stubborn low heading out! Brighter afternoon on the way

Early clouds and showers are hanging around after a dismal, wet weekend. Expect most showers to go well east of Indianapolis by 10 a.m., as clouds begin to break out west.

By the afternoon, any lingering showers will be confined to far eastern Indiana, as additional sunshine builds in for the city. The burst of sunshine will help to finally dry us out but also boost our temperatures into the upper 60s.

Clearing skies tonight will allow for a much cooler night with some patchy fog developing in the outlying areas by Tuesday morning.

More sunshine in the forecast on Tuesday and just slightly cooler but nice nonetheless. A midweek cool-down is expected on Wednesday and Thursday but dry weather will hold.

A change in wind direction will drag in cooler air from Canada. Our next rain chances will not arrive until Saturday!