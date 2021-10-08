Stubborn low on the go; nearing record heat on Sunday

Spotty showers and isolated storms (30% coverage) will remain across the state today, as the slow low is working its way east and eventually out of the Ohio Valley! Much like Thursday, expect sunshine mixing in at times, and plenty of dry time between the rain chances. This will help warm us up and keep our unusually wet and warm open to October going…

By this evening, storm and rain chances will begin to diminish…keeping most high school football games dry and mild.

Since last Saturday, the combination of a surface low and upper low have kept things quite active and unsettled with daily rain chances, tomorrow that changes! Although some clouds will be around tomorrow, as a warm front approaches, rain chances appear minimal. As the front passes, a burst of heat arrives on Sunday and Monday, with near record high temperatures!