Stuffy start to Monday; scattered storms arrive this afternoon

Indianapolis reached 92° Sunday afternoon with heat indices around the 100° mark! It’s going to be another stuffy day across central Indiana as temperatures rise into the upper 80s this afternoon. It already feels very tropical this morning with lows and dew points in the mid-70s. The air is heavy, and the humidity will stick around throughout the day. The heat index this afternoon could spike again and rise near 100°!

There are big changes in the forecast, including a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. A cold frontal boundary will move towards Indiana today and storms will initiate ahead of it this afternoon. Some storms may turn strong and a couple severe storms cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds, hail and heavy rain will be possible with any storm that fires up today.

Storms will be around overnight with a shower chance lingering into Tuesday morning. Once the cold front passes over the state, the dew points will drop, and the weather will turn more comfortable. Cloud cover is going to decrease on Tuesday and should end the day with sunshine. Highs will become more seasonal and will be in the mid-80s.