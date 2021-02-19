Sub-freezing cold spell hits two weeks, longest in 14 years

What is the longest we have spent below freezing?

At 5:25 pm Friday we officially reached fourteen straight days of sub-freezing temperatures in Indianapolis, the longest stretch since February of 2007. The clock is still running and with 336 hours under our belt you might be wondering what is the longest time spent below freezing?

Scanning weather records, fourteen straight days is nothing comparted to the 35 consecutive days set in 1977. From December 29th to February 1st we totaled 840 consecutive hours but the streak started shortly after sunrise on December 28th. We spent 17 hours below freezing and another 23 hours before we would finally reach 32-degrees late in the day on the 2nd, bringing a grand-total of 880 consecutive hours!

The current forecast calls for this cold wave to end Sunday afternoon! Temperatures are expected to crack 32° by early afternoon.