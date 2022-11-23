Temperatures have been steadily climbing each afternoon and look to remain quite mild through the long holiday weekend.

We returned to 60° warmth just before the Thanksgiving holiday! This was the warmest November 23rd here in 16 years and the WARMEST afternoon in nearly two weeks! It’s a full blown pattern change that began earlier in the week. Remember that wind-chill early Sunday morning???

This milder pattern holds through the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It starts with the WARMEST Thanksgiving here since 2015’s 62°, reaching 60-degrees in many locations before a few showers arrive late in the day.

Planning your holiday, it will be a chilly start out the door but dry then clouds thicken with scattered showers developing and increasing from later afternoon through sunset. Worth noting it has rained or snowed on 56% of the Thanksgivings since 1975. The rain Thursday is not expected to be area-wide and will likely diminish well before sunrise Friday.

Dry time will be afforded for most of Friday and Saturday but we end the weekend with wide-spread rain, early Sunday morning when a more organized system moves overhead. We really need the rain as this fall is the driest in twelve years and among the driest on record. With less than half the normal precipitation since June 1st, we currently rank 7th driest to-date.