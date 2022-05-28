INDIANAPOLIS – After a stretch of wet weather we breakthrough with sun to kick off the long weekend! Saturday has been mostly sunny and mild thus far with temps mainly in the low 70s. An area of high pressure to our southwest has expelled any rainy weather ahead of the big day!

Dry weather prevails for the 500!

Indianapolis will avoid any weather concerns for another year with dry weather expected throughout Sunday. High pressure will still be nearby, but to our southeast this time. This will keep the sun in the sky, but will also allow us to warm up more as southerly flow increases. The afternoon will be breezy with highs reaching the low to mis 80s across the area. Another comfortable evening will follow as we transition to a very summer-like pattern by the holiday.

Closing out May with some heat

A strong ridge will begin building across the Midwest on Sunday and summer weather will take full effect as a result by Monday. Highs will continue to climb and will be in the mid to upper 80s as we begin the new week. Mostly sunny weather will prevail once again, though you may begin to feel just a little bit of humidity. Another breezy afternoon will help things feel more refreshing however.

Our pattern remains the same on Tuesday and Wednesday as we get into the hottest days of the week. Tuesday we will push 90 degrees, though Wednesday may end up a bit cooler than that with storms arriving later in the day. Those storms will eventually cool us off again by Thursday and keep things mild through the late week.