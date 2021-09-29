Summer heat holding! Rain timing more dialed in for weekend

Skies will remain clear and bright today, as another warm “summer-ish” day remains for central and southern Indiana! With light winds, somewhat dry dew points and plenty of sunshine…highs will reach the middle to lower 80’s for Indianapolis.

The Indians will enjoy their last home stand at Victory Field beginning tonight and through Sunday! Should be a great night to take in the game in downtown.

More warmth on Thursday and bright sunshine will keep things dry again for tomorrow and Friday! Clouds will begin to gather on Saturday, eventually bring scattered showers to the state by Saturday afternoon and evening. This will inevitably bring cooler conditions, as additional rain and a few storms will be in the mix for Sunday. Not great timing, since it will fall on the weekend but rainfall is needed!