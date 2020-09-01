Summer heat holding; timing storm chances Tuesday

Thick haze and fog to start your Tuesday morning, as warmth and higher dew points have returned to the Hoosier State. A few extra minutes heading out certainly wouldn’t hurt, as a dense fog advisory is now in effect until 9 a.m.

Expect a very warm and sticky day, as summer’s heat is still in place. A storm chance returns by mid-afternoon and should take us through the evening. These will be scattered about, so expect plenty of dry time too! Only a marginal risk, meaning one or two storms could be on the strong to severe side.

Spotty storm chances will remain through Thursday night, as high humidity and warmth hold for now. A more prominent cold front will usher in cooler, drier air on Friday. marking my “pick of the week!”

Labor Day weekend looks really nice with a fantastic, sunny Saturday! Sunday will be warmer before a stronger front arrives by the early evening. This will possibly bring the coolest of the season, so far, and a sign of things to come for next week!