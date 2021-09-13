Summer heat holds! Midweek storms needed

Another bright, sunny day ahead with plenty of heat and a slight rise in humidity, as dew points hover in the middle 60’s. Southwest winds will freshen through the afternoon, helping to mix the air, making for a less stagnant air but summer feel remains…

This evening skies will remain fairly clear, as temperatures remain warm in the overnight.

Tuesday brings additional heat and higher humidity, as dew points climb to near 70°. This will make for more uncomfortable conditions, as clouds begin to develop through the day and winds increase from the southwest (12-20 mph). Storm chances will begin to rise by the evening and into the overnight, as a cold front approaches from the northwest. We need rain! In the past 8 days, Indianapolis has only received .02″ of rainfall, we are now running 0.32″ below average. Wednesday will be our best chance of rainfall in coverage for the state.

Additional warmth will return for late week and into the weekend with plenty of dry time too!