Summer heat returns for the weekend; rain returns Monday

Clear skies and great temperatures to open the last weekend of September. Sunshine should dominant most of our Friday, while afternoon highs reach the lower 80s in many locations. Expect a beautiful evening and overnight for outdoor fun.

A warmer burst of air is now underway and should carry us through the entire weekend. Breezier conditions for your Saturday will take hold, while temperatures warm into middle 80s. Winds to gust to 25 mph at times. Along with the heat, dew points will rise into the lower 60s, creating muggier conditions. Bottom line: you’ll feel the heat and heavier air.

Clouds slowly increase on Sunday but rain should hold off for the day, as the cold front will not arrive now until Monday morning. Much needed rain should help a little with the drought but much more is wanted to ease the arid conditions across the state. Cooler air to follow…