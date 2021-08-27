Summer heat rolls; Tropical Storm Ida to threaten the U.S. by Sunday

Hazy sunshine, more heat and high humidity again on tap today, as light south winds continue to pump in more 90° weather across the state. After some patchy haze and fog this morning, sunshine will build and temperatures will warm quickly! Any storm chance today, appears for late afternoon and early evening for downtown Indianapolis…limited in coverage for our area but lightning and some wind will be in play.

More of the same on Saturday, as 90’s roll and storm chances remain low in coverage (about 10%) and confined for late afternoon and early evening. Sunday will provide a greater chance (30% in coverage) for the afternoon and evening.

Tropical Storm Ida will likely soon become a hurricane as it races towards the warmer water of the Gulf of Mexico. The latest from the National Hurricane Center indicates by tomorrow evening Ida will intensify into a hurricane, as the track narrows for several Gulf Coastal states. For now, hurricane watches are in effect from Cameron, LA to Martin Bluff, MS. Look for more updates over the weekend on this 9th named storm of the hurricane season.