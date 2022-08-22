INDIANAPOLIS – It has officially been two full weeks since Indianapolis reached 90 degrees along with much of Central Indiana. Don’t let the lack of high heat give you a false sense of security though! We are still in the midst of August and summer is not done with us yet.

Pleasant stretch of days ahead

Cooler, and more importantly, drier air has returned to the Great Lakes region in the wake of a cold front. High pressure to our northwest is also helping to direct comfortable Canadian air into the region. Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day as a result, but not before a cooler morning with lows in the 55-60 range across Central Indiana. That will turn around thanks to the dry & sunny weather with highs reaching the low to mid 80s in the afternoon. We will remain quiet and cool off sharply in the evening once again.

Wednesday & Thursday will each be very similar weather-wise. The high pressure system will be slowly drifting east at this time and this will allow our wind to transition to southerly. As a result, high temperatures will tick up marginally each day with highs in the mid 80s on Wednesday and potentially upper 80s by Thursday. Dry & sunny weather will win out both days once again.